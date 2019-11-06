Leola K. Gross
RAPID CITY | Leola K. Gross, 94, passed away on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at the Regional Health Home Hospice House.
Leola was born on Nov. 27, 1924, in Dixon SD. to James and Glenice (Alcock) Fenenga. Leola taught for 32 years, the last 20 of which were in the Rapid City School District. She attended a variety of country schools, and graduated from Chamberlain High School. Her post-secondary education was received at Southern State Teachers College in Springfield and Black Hills State University, where she received her Bachelor's degree in education. Leola married Emery K. Gross on Dec. 26, 1955, in Chamberlain. They moved to Rapid City in 1956.
Leola was a long-time member of South Maple United Methodist Church, now known as Open Heart United Methodist Church; the Black Hills Retired Teachers and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Leola enjoyed travel, reading, spending time with her family and church.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by sons Jan (Deb) Gross of Dell Rapids, John Gross of White River; grandchildren Emily (Aaron) Wise of Anoka, MN, Kelly (Tim) Lipp of Dickenson, ND, Sarah (Edward) Krueger of Jordan, MN; great-grandchildren Skyar, Jacob, Timmy, Matthew, Kyleigh, Myer and Grace; brother- in- law Morris (Gloria) Gross of Brainerd, MN, and sisters- in-law Dolores Tschetter of Huron, Linnie Gross of Champlin MN, and Ila Fenenga of Rapid City, South Dakota, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother James (Burdette) Fenenga; sisters- in- law Blanche, Valeria & Joan; and brothers-in-law Gaylord Delmar, Harry, Andy, Melvin, Paul, Louie; and great-grandson Joshua.
The family request memorial gifts be directed to the Open Heart United Methodist Church.
A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Kirk Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Open Heart UMC with burial to follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.