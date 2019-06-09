BISMARCK, N.D. | Doris Grosz, 87, died June 2, 2019 in Bismarck, ND.
Doris Virginia Pridgeon was born Feb. 17, 1932, to George Pridgeon and June (Ware) Pridgeon in the family-run country-home hospital in Sundance, WY.
Doris was first of five children and her family moved from Newcastle, WY, to Belle Fourche, SD, in 1935. Here, she made lifelong friends, played trombone in the band, graduated high school with honors, and was crowned Miss Belle Fourche.
Following graduation, she received medical technician training in Minnesota, worked at Belle Fourche and Rapid City hospitals.
On Nov. 29, 1952, she married Donald Linden Grosz. They made their home primarily in Rapid City. She was an excellent cook, family and friends always knew they were welcome to drop by for dinner. Don and Doris treasured many close friends made in AA.
She enjoyed crafting, painting, and spiritual healing.
Doris is survived by her children, Kerry Jones (Arlend Maul), Paul (Karen) Grosz, Barbara (Ed) Cromwell, and Mary Kay (Don) Lapp; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Allen, Jeremy, Glenn, Liz, Tyler, Sydney, John Edward, Kaylee; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Randy) Hoidahl and Karen (Roger) Burkhard; and sister-in-law, Joyce Pridgeon.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Larry and Pete Pridgeon.
Memorial services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Rapid City. Contact Osheim Schmidt Funeral Home regarding service time and location.
Doris embodied a giving spirit and great love of family and friends. She will remain in our hearts forever.
