Grove, Carolynn M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BROOKINGS | Carolynn M. Grove, 73, formerly of Rapid City, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home under hospice care.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through rudesfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carolynn Grove as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.