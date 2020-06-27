Grove, Carolynn M.
0 entries

Grove, Carolynn M.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKINGS | Carolynn M. Grove, 73, formerly of Rapid City, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home under hospice care.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through rudesfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carolynn Grove as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News