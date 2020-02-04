Grubb, Fern
Grubb, Fern

SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Fern Grubb, 95, died Jan. 31, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Greater Hulett Community Center. Private family graveside services will follow.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel

