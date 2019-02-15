Try 1 month for 99¢

SPEARFISH | Hattie J. Grubbs, 89, died Feb. 13, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Bayard (Neb.) Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Grubbs, Hattie J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments