RAPID CITY | Alma Lorraine (Birnbaum) Gruenig, 97, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan - St. Martin Village.
Alma Downen was born May 1, 1921, in Fairburn to Lewis and Margret (Sievers) Downen. She grew up on the family ranch west of Fairburn with her brothers Wendle, Warren and Maynard Downen. During that time Alma saw Presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Dwight Eisenhower and later, Ronald Reagan. She saw the Stratobowl balloon flights and witnessed the carving of Mount Rushmore. She graduated from Fairburn High School in 1938, attended business college in Mitchell, IBM school in Minneapolis, and worked as a IBM key punch operator in Igloo.
Alma married Lawrence Birnbaum in 1943. Born to that union were six sons: Bill, Mike, Jim, Pat, Terry, and Bruce. She worked at Magnetic Peripherals and 16 years at K-Mart.
Alma married Lester Gruenig on Oct. 15, 1976. They traveled all over the US attending 30 national bowling tournaments. She was inducted into the SD Bowling Hall of Fame. Alma and Lester moved to Fall City, WA, for 13 years. After Lester passed away March 4, 1996, she returned to Rapid City.
Alma enjoyed many trips to Deadwood with special friend Ted Waterson.
Alma is survived by her children, Mike (Sarah) of Rapid City, Jim of Scottsdale, AZ, Pat (Lee) of Bellingham, WA, and Terry (Jenny) of Chadron, NE; stepdaughter, Patty Jackson of Rapid City; brother, Maynard Downen of Fairburn; three granddaughters; two step-grandsons; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester; two sons, Bill and Bruce Birnbaum; two brothers, Wendle and Warren Downen; and special friend, Ted Waterson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. wake services on Wednesday, April 10, at St. Therese Catholic Church.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the church, with Father Bill Zandri presiding. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established to St. Therese Catholic Church.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
