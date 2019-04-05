Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Alma L. Gruenig, 97, died April 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. wake services on April 10, at St. Therese Catholic Church.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 11, at the church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home 

Celebrate
the life of: Gruenig, Alma L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments