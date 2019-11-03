{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry Guardado

TEHACHAPI, Calif. | Jerry Guardado, age 75, died unexpectedly Oct. 2, 2019.

Services were held Oct. 18, 2019, at the Bear Valley Community Church with interment at the Bakersfield National Cemetery near Arvin, CA.

Wood Family Services, Tehachapi, CA

