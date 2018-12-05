RAPID CITY | Wanda Renee Guerrero, 44, died Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at home. She was born Aug. 6, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, IA, to Alva Edward and Starlene (Kallwaite) Hunter.
Wanda was the most kind-hearted person. She loved and cared for so many people. She loved to be outdoors, camping, fishing, swimming at the lake with friends and family. Her three sons meant the world to her.
She will be missed by everyone that was a part of her life and by people that barely knew her. We all loved her so very much.
Wanda is survived by her fiance, Dennis Kirk, Rapid City; three sons, Tyler, Cody and Victor Guerrero, all of Rapid City; two sisters, Star (Korey) Aalbers, Miller and Kimberly Hunter, Rapid City; two brothers, Dusty (Aubrey) Hunter, Rapid City and Anthony "Tony" (Amber) Hunter, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews, Dylan Hunter, Wyatt Hunter, Cody Hunter, Trae Tompson, all of Rapid City, Britany and David Ferhelm, both of Miller, and Bradley Hunter; also, Willie Guerrero, Philippines; Jerry and Melody Christensen, Rapid City; Rodney and Mary Kirk and family, Rapid City, and Frank and Janet Arens, Box Elder. She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be an Open House from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 2219 Cruz Drive in Rapid City.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.
