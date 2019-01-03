Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Jack Lee Guffey, 79, died Dec. 30, 2018

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Guffey, Jack L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments