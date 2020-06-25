Guhin, Mary E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | Mary Ellwein Guhin passed away on June 24, 2020 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. Mary Ellwein was born Sept. 22, 1948 at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls. She grew up in Sioux Falls, Worthington, MN, and Rapid City. She graduated from Rapid City Central in 1965 and continued her education at Northern State University in Aberdeen. In 1968, she married Clark Guhin.

Mary is survived by her husband, Clark of Sioux Falls; two children, Greg Guhin (Nareena) of Tulsa OK, and Shannon Bergan (Chad) of Aberdeen; and her sister, Nancy Ellwein of Rapid City. She will be missed by her five grandchildren, Mia Bergan, Cole Began, Andrew Bergan, Turner Bergan of Aberdeen, and Lucy Guhin of Tulsa. Other survivors include an army of Guhin brothers and sisters-in-law and her Ellwein cousins. Mary’s two dogs, Copper and Ike (the last good Republican) will be lost without her.

Mary will be remembered for her love of animals, skillful Bridge play, and kindness to all who knew her. Her son once described her as “kind of nice and kind of dorky” to the mother of one of his teenage friends. Mary embraced this description and proudly lived with it the rest of her life. Her grandchildren will miss her encouraging texts in support of all their academic and sports activities. She would need the occasional reminder that she was writing “texts” not “textbooks.”