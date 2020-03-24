Gunderson, Marcella M.
SPEARFISH | Marcella M. Gunderson, 87, died March 18, 2020.

A private family burial will be held at Ladner Cemetery in Buffalo, with memorial services at a later date.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman, N.D.

