RAPID CITY | Virginia Guptill, 94, died Aug. 24, 2019.

Rosary services will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30, at the cathedral. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Interior Fairview Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

