Gust, William 'Bill'
0 entries

Gust, William 'Bill'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | William “Bill” Gust, 59, died May 26, 2020.

Private services will be held at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at the Rockerville Cemetery at Rockerville.

To plant a tree in memory of William Gust as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News