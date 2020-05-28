Gust, William E.

RAPID CITY | William Edward "Bill" Gust, 59, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his home in Rapid City, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He completed his journey here peacefully, surrounded by love and family.
Bill was born Sept. 15, 1960, in Rapid City, to Arnold and Claudette (Waltman) Gust, the oldest of three children.
Every good love story has a memorable beginning. Bill met the love of his life, Kitty Brunson, after a late-night visit to Taco Johns where Kitty was finishing up the night shift. That visit was followed up with an early-morning breakfast, and the rest is history. They were united in marriage on Sept. 20, 1980, and they were blessed with two sons, Brandon and Victor. They made their home in Rapid City during the early years of their marriage and fulfilled their dream of living in the Black Hills when they moved to the Hills in 2003. Bill worked in various roles for the City of Rapid City at the Water Treatment Plant, retiring due to his health in December 2019 as a Water Production Operating Chief after 40 years of service.
Bill and Kitty’s years together were far too short, but their time together was never wasted. Whether riding through the Hills on their Harley, hiking up Harney Peak with their boys, or sharing conversation over a cup of coffee, they both enjoyed experiencing the simple things in life together.
Bill’s other true love was the outdoors. He had a great appreciation for the time he was able to spend in the outdoors, especially hunting, both by himself and with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed introducing his children and grandchildren to his love of hunting. Many adventures were had and many memories were made during hunting season. Those adventures usually resulted in a new set of antlers adorning the walls to commemorate the hunt!
Grateful for sharing his life and left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Kitty; sons, Brandon (Shelli) Gust and Victor (Nichole) Gust; grandchildren, Brayden, Kaysen, Kayleigh, Layten, and Wyatt; brother, Victor (Patty) Gust; sister, Kelly (Rob) Thompson; mother, Claudette Gust; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Gust.
How lucky we are to have had someone to make saying goodbye so hard.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd., with a private visitation ahead of the service beginning at 10 a.m. Private burial will follow at Rockerville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family will be given to South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures.
The hills are yearning.
--- And I must go. ----
Listen to the wind and know that I am near.
