Gust, William E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | William Edward "Bill" Gust, 59, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his home in Rapid City, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He completed his journey here peacefully, surrounded by love and family.

Bill was born Sept. 15, 1960, in Rapid City, to Arnold and Claudette (Waltman) Gust, the oldest of three children.

Every good love story has a memorable beginning. Bill met the love of his life, Kitty Brunson, after a late-night visit to Taco Johns where Kitty was finishing up the night shift. That visit was followed up with an early-morning breakfast, and the rest is history. They were united in marriage on Sept. 20, 1980, and they were blessed with two sons, Brandon and Victor. They made their home in Rapid City during the early years of their marriage and fulfilled their dream of living in the Black Hills when they moved to the Hills in 2003. Bill worked in various roles for the City of Rapid City at the Water Treatment Plant, retiring due to his health in December 2019 as a Water Production Operating Chief after 40 years of service.

Bill and Kitty’s years together were far too short, but their time together was never wasted. Whether riding through the Hills on their Harley, hiking up Harney Peak with their boys, or sharing conversation over a cup of coffee, they both enjoyed experiencing the simple things in life together.