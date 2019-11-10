{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Marcia Joyce Gustafson, 80, died Nov. 6, 2019.

An All Night Wake will begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 12, at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13, at the church. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

