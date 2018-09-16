Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Pauletta L. Gutierrez, 68, died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

Her graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

The procession to the cemetery will leave from Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home at 9:30 am.

