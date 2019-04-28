RAPID CITY | Edna Tresvik Guy, 94, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on April 22, 2019, at Clarkson Healthcare in Rapid City.
Edna was born on Sept. 22, 1924, in Jersey City, NJ, to Viktor and Aina Tresvik. She spent most of her childhood in the Hudson Valley and Thousand Island areas of New York. She attended Potsdam (NY) University and graduated with a degree in elementary education.
In 1946, Edna married Henry Allen Guy of Westernport, MD. Her son, Glendon Allen, was born in 1951 and daughter, Karen Leigh, in 1953. After the marriage ended, Edna and her children moved to her childhood home in Rifton, NY, where she began her teaching career. In 1959, Edna relocated her family to Langhorne, PA, to earn her Master’s Degree in Education at Temple University in Philadelphia. Edna taught in the Neshaminy School District for many years and retired in 1989.
Edna was a free-spirited person who loved to travel the world and spend as much time as she could with her family. When her children were young, Edna would pack up the car with camping gear, pick up a couple of her nephews, and take everyone camping in New England and Canada. She took a dream trip to Europe in 1968, with her daughter. They enjoyed visiting relatives in Finland and Sweden, riding bikes and staying in hostels in Denmark and Holland, taking a breathtaking elevator ride up the Eiffel Tower (screaming the whole way!), and eating fish and chips wrapped in newspaper in London. Edna also traveled to Africa to visit her son, Glendon, where he was a Peace Corps volunteer. She traveled with her sister, Gertrude, to Australia and New Zealand. Edna also traveled extensively in the U.S.
Edna lived in Langhorne, PA, until 2014 when she moved to Rapid City to be closer to her daughter. She and Karen continued to have adventures exploring the Black Hills until her health began to decline.
Edna was predeceased by her parents and her four siblings, Gertrude, Anne, Victor, and Paul. She is survived by her son, Glen, San Diego, CA; daughter, Karen Latuchie (Richard), Rapid City; grandchildren, Christopher Guy, San Diego, Megan Guy, San Diego, Matthew Latuchie (Summer), Las Vegas, NV, Alyssa Latuchie (Dan), Santa Fe, NM; great-grandson, Beckett Latuchie, Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Shirley Tresvik, Tucson, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Edna will be forever remembered as a kind and loving person who never said a negative thing about anyone. She loved her family completely and unconditionally and her family returned their deep love to her. She will always be in their hearts.
