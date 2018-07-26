Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Patricia A. Guy, 82, died July 24, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. Christian Wake service on July 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on July 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery

Celebrate
the life of: Guy, Patricia A.
