RAPID CITY | Patricia A. Guy, 82, died July 24, 2018.
Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. Christian Wake service on July 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on July 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.