RAPID CITY | Patricia Ann “Pat” Guy, loving wife, mother, sister and friend, left this world to meet her Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
She was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Butte, MT, to Cornelius J. and Catherine Carroll Kelly. While pursuing her nursing degree at Carroll College, she met Ronald Ellis Guy, her forever love. Ron and Pat married Aug. 17, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Butte.
After Ron was discharged from the Army, they moved to Rapid City in 1957 and have lived here for 61 years. They raised six children with a strong faith in God. In 1986, after working as an elementary school nurse for 12 years, Pat became the Director of School Health Services for Rapid City Public Schools. She retired from that position in 1996. Her passion was overseeing the health needs of children in school, raising her children, and supporting her husband Ron.
She loved baseball, gardening, scrapbook compilation, socializing with her friends, and the color Blue!
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Catherine.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; children, David (June) Guy, Mark (Jodi) Guy, Laura (Brian) Murphy, Cathy Guy (Tim Elfering), Chris Guy, and Mary Pat (Mark) Wuestewald; brothers, Con (Dollie) and John (Marion); 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. They were blessed to be loved by this amazing woman!
Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. Christian Wake Service on Monday, July 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Fr. Adam Hofer officiating. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Her online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
