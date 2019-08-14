{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Karen L. Haaland, 70, died Aug. 8, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church.

