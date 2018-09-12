Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Geraldine Hackens
Hackens

NEW UNDERWOOD | Geraldine “Gerri” Ruth Judson Hackens, 101, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sept. 8, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

She is survived by her children; Monty (Barbara) Hackens, Rapid City, Donnie (Bonnie) Hackens, New Underwood, Karen (Jim) Madsen, New Underwood, nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Boland, sister-in-law, Lois Stinson, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucius and Ruth Judson; husband, Veryl; one sister, Vera Kelso; two brothers, LaVern and Ralph Judson; grandson, Veryl LaVern Hackens.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Viewfield Community Cemetery. A memorial has been established to Rainbow Bible Ranch.

Friends may sign an online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com. Full obituary at Kirk's website.

