Hacker, Mary
Hacker, Mary

HOT SPRINGS | Mary Hacker, 67, died Feb. 1, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home of Hot Springs

