WALL | David L. "Dave" Hahn, 78, died on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

A Celebration of Life to honor Dave Hahn will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 29, at First United Methodist Church as part of the regular morning worship service. A potluck will follow in the church’s basement.

