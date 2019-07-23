{{featured_button_text}}

ALLEN | James Albert "Jimbo" Haight, 44, died July 19, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Jennifer Nelson-Haight residence, 20883 Crabapple Lane. Graveside services will be at the Salway Family Cemetery.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

