RAPID CITY | Beverly J. Hale, 84, died May 20, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 25, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Hale, Beverly J.
