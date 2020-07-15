Hall-Kendall, Kathryn 'Kay'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COOLIDGE, Ariz. | Kathryn "Kay" Hall-Kendall, 83, formerly of Rapid City, Nisland and Lead, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She was born on April 1, 1937 in rural Nisland to George and Mary (Albrandt) Geisner, the youngest of seven sisters. Kay was raised in Nisland attending elementary school before moving to Lead and graduating from Lead High School in 1955.

She married Daniel Hall on July 24, 1955 in Lead, where they lived and raised their family for 35 years before retiring to Nisland. Dan passed in 2011.

Kay married Ramsey Kendall on May 24, 2014 when she moved to Rapid City. Ramsey passed in 2017.

She loved to travel. Part of her bucket list was to travel all 50 states, surpassing that and then traveling the world with family and friends. Kay was always up for any challenge, skydiving at 80, dog mushing in Alaska and ziplining in the jungle. No matter where she went, or where she was, she never met a stranger, they were always her friend.

Kay served as the Lawrence County Clerk of Courts for 17 years, retiring as Clerk Magistrate in 1989. She also served on many different boards including the Butte-Lawrence County Fair as well as numerous Lutheran Church boards.