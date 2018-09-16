RAPID CITY | Norma “Jean” Hall, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Jean was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Eagle Bend, MN, to Leman Guy and Hilma Goldie (Nelson) Robinson. She was raised in Minnesota, attended a one-room school house in her early years and went on to earn her R.N. degree in Minneapolis where she met her future husband, James Hall. They were married in 1955 in Osakis, MN, and celebrated 57 years together until Jim’s passing. They were blessed with two children, David Timothy and Robin Marie.
They traveled the world together during her husband’s years of service in the U.S. Air Force, including the Philippine Islands. During Jean’s career as a nurse she worked as an operating room nurse and as nurse to many physicians including Dr. Stan Owen for 30 years, Dr. Wessel and Dr. Traub.
Jean was an avid duplicate bridge player, attaining her Gold Life Master. After retirement they enjoyed their house in Texas in the winter for 20 years. She was a long-time member of South Canyon Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting and counted cross stitch.
Her life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children, Robin (Brett) Sutton, David (Jane) Hall; her three grandchildren, Conner, Evan, Brody, and bonus grandson, Michael Hagen; great-grandchildren, Murielle, Mason, Merreck; sister, LaRayne Johnson; brothers, Gordon (Nancy) Robinson and Curtis (Nancy) Robinson; along with many nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, 700 S. 44th St., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In memoriam, donations may be made to Love Inc., 140 North St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
