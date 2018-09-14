Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Norma “Jean” Hall, 86, died Sept. 11, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

