STURGIS | It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Hallock announces her passing on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, after a brief illness.
Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 19 years, Randy; her sons, Bryan and Jason Hart; and her stepdaughters and their families, Mikelyn, Shawn, Drake, and Billye Bogart, and Amy, Ryan, and Rylee Conover. She will also be remembered with much love by her mother, Noreen Plaisance; her siblings, Gene (Cindy) Epsky, Mary Plafcan, John Epsky, Patti Epsky, Kathy (Joel) Ebnet, Peggy (Matthew) Mathies, and Linda Hawley; as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Carol was born May 7, 1954, in Little Falls, MN. She graduated from Upsala (MN) High School and Black Hills State College, Spearfish. Carol purchased Town-N-Country Plumbing in Sturgis in 1986, and since 1993, she and Randy also owned Rockingtree Floral and Garden Center in Sturgis. Among her other community service, Carol served in previous years as President of the Chamber of Commerce and a Board Member for Sturgis Rally & Races.
Carol delighted in her children and grandchildren. She loved flowers and became a Master Gardener and certified florist. She found deep and abiding joy in her church and faith. Carol also had a passion for helping others: volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Love, Inc., Northern Hills Drug Court, and the Serenity Building in Sturgis. Carol received a number of honors and awards during her lifetime. In 1992, when Carol became the first woman licensed plumbing contractor in SD, Governor George Mickelson proclaimed January 23 as Carol Epsky Day. In 2013, Black Hills Woman Magazine named Carol as one of the “Ten Most Fabulous Women of 2013.” In 2014, Carol and Randy received the South Dakota Retailer of the Year Award.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Monday, Aug. 13, at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church.
A Celebration of Carol’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the church, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at Bear Butte Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wings as Eagles Ministries and Rainbow Bible Ranch are preferred.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
