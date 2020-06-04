Halvorson, Julie M.
Halvorson, Julie M.

RAPID CITY | Julie M. Halvorson, 52, died June 2, 2020.

Private family visitation will be Friday, June 5, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 6, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

