Ham, Jenna Lynn 'Bird'

RAPID CITY | After a fourteen-year fast-forward life, Jenna Lynn “Bird” Ham was called home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:07 PM.

Birdy leaves a legacy of self-sacrifice, love, kindness, and a smile that anyone who ever saw it can or would want to forget. Her old soul is posted up with Jesus, take heart!

She is survived by a grand and loving family. Funeral service generously provided by Kirk Funeral Home will be held at Open Bible Church of Rapid City on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. God bless you.

