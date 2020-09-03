Hamilton, Brian E.

SHERIDAN | Brian Edward Hamilton, 37, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior after suffering a massive heart attack. He was born in Memphis and his love for blues music, cigars, and good Southern food reflected that. He loved flying his Tomcats in VR, working out and golfing. He was incredibly intelligent and loved his career in IT because it challenged him. Brian had a loud and infectious laugh and lived to make others laugh with him. Everyone who knew him knew he had a generous spirit and a huge heart for helping everyone. He has now joined his mother and sister in heaven.