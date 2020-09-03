Hamilton, Brian E.

SHERIDAN | Brian Edward Hamilton, 37, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior after suffering a massive heart attack. He was born in Memphis and his love for blues music, cigars, and good Southern food reflected that. He loved flying his Tomcats in VR, working out and golfing. He was incredibly intelligent and loved his career in IT because it challenged him. Brian had a loud and infectious laugh and lived to make others laugh with him. Everyone who knew him knew he had a generous spirit and a huge heart for helping everyone. He has now joined his mother and sister in heaven.
He is survived by his father, Robert of Columbus, OH; his brother, Robert of Rapid City, SD; and his beloved wife Nicole and daughter Stella — “his girls.” His girls were his whole world and he was theirs. Together they shared many years of laughter, travels, and love that will be forever treasured. They await the day they will be reunited with him in heaven. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
