OELRICHS | Lindon "Jumbo" Hamilton, 74, died June 12, 2019.

Visitation and wake services begin at 4 p.m. on June 18, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Services will be at noon on June 19, at the Oelrichs School Gymnasium. Burial will follow at the Swallow Family Cemetery.

