RAPID CITY | Dean R. Hamm, 81, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
He was born on April 1, 1938 in Rapid City to Del and Una (Jensen) Hamm. He grew up in Rapid City with his parents and three siblings, Leo, Ted and Bess. Dean graduated from Rapid City High School in 1956.
Dean married Jill Boughner in Rapid City on May 12, 1964.
He started his career in construction very early in life, eventually becoming an iron worker tradesman with the United Steel Workers Union. Dean was most proud of overseeing the iron work for the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
A longtime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Elks Club, Dean was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Dean is survived by his wife, Jill Hamm, son, Chris (Bridgette) Hamm and daughter, Mindy King, all of Rapid City; grandchildren, Taylor, Carson, Madison, Baylie, Alivia, and Kanin; and great-grandson, Milo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ted.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Fountain Springs Community Church, 2100 N. Plaza Drive, with visitation one hour prior.
A memorial has been established by the family.
Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.