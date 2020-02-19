Hamm, Fay I.
0 entries

Hamm, Fay I.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Fay Irene Hamm, 94, died Feb. 14, 2020.

Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Fay Hamm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News