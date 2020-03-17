Hammerstrom, Nila
Hammerstrom, Nila

BELLE FOURCHE | Nila Jean Hammerstrom, 66, died March 11, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Connection Church.

