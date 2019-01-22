Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Dennis R. Hammond, 70, died Jan. 20, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. with 6:30 p.m. vigil services on Jan. 24 at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

