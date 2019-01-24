RAPID CITY | Dennis Hammond passed away Jan. 20, 2019, at his home in Rapid City. He was born May 11, 1948, in Fort Lewis, WA, to Robert and Marcella (Formanack) Hammond.
Dennis grew up in Miner County, SD, graduating from St. Agatha HS, Howard SD, in 1966. He graduated from the SD School of Mines in 1970 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. On Dec. 28, 1970, he married Susan Costello, daughter of John and Betty Costello, in Rapid City.
Dennis began his career as an engineer and financial analyst with Mountain Bell, first in Rapid City and then in Sioux Falls, Omaha and Denver. He retired from US West in 1991 and moved back to Rapid City, where he worked nearly 20 years as Safety Manager and administrator for Heavy Constructors.
Dennis was an avid auto, boat and motorcycle enthusiast. He also enjoyed hiking, camping and genealogy, and summers on Pactola Reservoir. His greatest joy was always his family, especially his three beloved granddaughters.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan, sons Scott (Christy) and Jeffery Hammond, and granddaughters Anya, Abby and Ella, all of Rapid City; his brother, David (Diane) Hammond of Highlands Ranch, CO; sister, Barbara Hammond (Steve Brown) of Seguin, TX; sister-in-law, Kathy (Dan) Staton of Rapid City; brother-in-law, John (Julie) Costello of Rapid City; as well as many nephews and nieces.
