SPEARFISH | Margery Mae Hamner, 86, passed away April 6, 2019. Her God had a banner of love waving over her to protect and comfort her. Then, on April 6, He spoke her name: "Come away with Me Margie; your new home is ready." She was escorted to her Heavenly Home from South Dakota.
Margery was born on Jan. 9, 1933, to Kathryn LaRue and Fredrick Christian Akkerman in San Francisco, CA.
Margie's childhood years were spent in Pasadena, CA. She taught Sunday School from a young age and loved the little children. She enjoyed helping decorate Rose Parade floats and rode on one of them later in life.
She attended business college and went to work at Farmers and Merchant Bank in L.A. and soon met and married Richard Wiseman in the early 1950s. They soon welcomed their only daughter, Ruth Lynn. The relationships developed during these years at the Tabernacle Corps of The Salvation Army lasted six decades and remain today. Margie led the women's Home League and several summers taught arts and crafts at the "Army" summer camps.
Most of Margie's working career was as a secretary and administrative assistant to the officers in command of the Southern California and Southwest Divisions. She was trusted, competent and respected.
Margie and Vern Hamner were married in the late 1970s and lived in So. Cal., Scottsdale, AZ, Grants Pass, OR, and Spearfish, S.D. They gave to their family and friends the gifts of humor, love, affection, and hospitality at "The Hamner Hilton".
Event planning flowed from her in every part of her life, hostessing gatherings of all sorts, honoring family and friends young, old, small and large bringing joy and beauty to boundless people.
Margery enjoyed gardening, reading, and politics. She looked for the best in others and gave the best she had. Margie served others with grace, honor, and love.
Margie loved, loved, loved her family. She was a big sister to six brothers, a sister and four added children by love, Lynda (Dennis), Phil (Wannetta), Pam and Lisa. She leaves behind her daughter, Ruth Riley; grandchildren, Cole Riley and Hannah Riley; sister, Carol (Marvin); brother, Bill (Julie) and a large mixed family of grandchildren, godchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Inurnment will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
