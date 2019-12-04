{{featured_button_text}}

MIDLAND | David Hand, 79, died Dec. 2, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. vigil services on Dec. 6, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m on Dec. 7, at the church. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. at Deep Creek Lutheran Church north of Midland.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

