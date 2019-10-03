{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Floyd Leonard Hand Jr., 80, died Sept. 30, 2019.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Events

Oct 3
First Night Wake Service
Thursday, October 3, 2019
2:30PM
Pine Ridge Elementary School Gym
Pine Ridge
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
Oct 4
Second Night Wake Service
Friday, October 4, 2019
6:00PM
Pine Ridge Elementary School Gym
Pine Ridge
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
Oct 5
Service
Saturday, October 5, 2019
9:00AM
Pine Ridge Elementary School Gym
Pine Ridge
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
