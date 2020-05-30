Handcock, Ben
Handcock, Ben

BRIGHTON, Colo. | Ben Handcock, 74, formerly of Kadoka, died April 11, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at the Kadoka City Auditorium. Live-streaming will be available for the memorial service on the Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka website.

