RAPID CITY | James Haney, 83, died June 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 13, at the Rush Funeral Chapel in Wall.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 14, at the United Methodist Church in Wall. Burial will be at the Wall Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

