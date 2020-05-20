Hanig, John M.

He is survived by daughter, Samantha, son-in-law, Ryan Speed and grandson, Maxon Speed of Rapid City; siblings, Gary "Fritz" and Ruth Ann Hanig of Rapid City, Jean Beckman of Chamberlain, Ann and Boyd Thiel of Chamberlain, Tony Hanig and Terami Frantz Nespor of Winner, and Jim and Betty Hanig of Pukwana; aunts, Shirley Vosicka of Gregory and Wanda Engel of Winner; special uncle, Donnie and Eleanor Hanig of Winner; his “adopted” sons, Kevin and Leslie Olesen and Luke and Hilary Giese, all of Chamberlain; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.