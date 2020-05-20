Hanig, John M.

CHAMBERLAIN | John Michael "Opie" Hanig, 66, passed away May 16, 2020 in Oacoma.
He is survived by daughter, Samantha, son-in-law, Ryan Speed and grandson, Maxon Speed of Rapid City; siblings, Gary "Fritz" and Ruth Ann Hanig of Rapid City, Jean Beckman of Chamberlain, Ann and Boyd Thiel of Chamberlain, Tony Hanig and Terami Frantz Nespor of Winner, and Jim and Betty Hanig of Pukwana; aunts, Shirley Vosicka of Gregory and Wanda Engel of Winner; special uncle, Donnie and Eleanor Hanig of Winner; his “adopted” sons, Kevin and Leslie Olesen and Luke and Hilary Giese, all of Chamberlain; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, May 23, at the Riverview Cemetery. Public visitation with rotational limiting of 10 people will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Hickey Funeral Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.