WINNER | Mark Joseph Hanig, 64, died Aug. 30, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Sept. 5, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with visitation one hour. Burial will follow at the Winner City Cemetery.

Events

Sep 5
Visitation
Thursday, September 5, 2019
8:30AM-9:30AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
302 West 4th Street
Winner, SD 57580
Sep 5
Memorial Service
Thursday, September 5, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
302 West 4th Street
Winner, SD 57580
