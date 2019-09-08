{{featured_button_text}}
Marlene Hanley

RAPID CITY | Marlene Hanley went to see the Lord on Sept. 5, 2019, after a three-year battle with ultra-rare melanoma of the esophagus.

Marlene was born and raised in Washington. She graduated from Washington State University and received a prestigious scholarship to attend graduate school at Florida State University. All her life she enjoyed various roles in social work, including the Washington Disability Team and the South Dakota Medical Review Team.

Marlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eldon Hanley. She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Debra) Hanley and David (Deb) Hanley; her grandson Taylor Hanley; her granddaughter, Amanda (Daniel) Mehlhaff; and her "precious little ones" (great-grandchildren), Teegan and Harper Mehlhaff.

At her request, there will be no funeral, but wishes that you spend time with those without family or do a random act of kindness for someone less fortunate.

Also, instead of sending flowers, use funds to donate to Mayo Clinic or her devoted church, First Wesleyan Church.

She will be very missed and remembered forever as a wonderful friend, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

