{{featured_button_text}}
Craig Hanna

STURGIS | After decades-long heart disease, Craig J. Hanna passed away July 31, 2019. He lived most of his 66 years in the Black Hills, where he worked at the Standard Station on 8th Street, Rushmore Mutual as an adjuster, and later as a partner in Rapid Adjustment.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Perry) Hartwig and grandchildren, Beau and Luke Hartwig, all of Buffalo, MN; his sister, Sherilynn (Murray) House of Champlin, MN; and his brother, Dwight Hanna of Piedmont.

His mother and father, Carol and Deane Hanna, and brother, Alan Hanna, preceded him in death.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

No formal funeral will be held, but friends and family are being invited to join the family to share memories, music, and a casual meal from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at a home in the Hills, 11204 Spokane Road, Lead, SD 57754.

The family requests no flowers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Craig Hanna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments