RAPID CITY | Gerald "Jerry" M. Hannah, 79, died at home surrounded by his family on May 1, 2019, after a long-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Jerry was the seventh of nine children born to Maurice (Jack) and Rose (Hetzel) Hannah. He grew up and attended school for 10 years in Belle Fourche; moving to Norfolk, NE, for one year and then to Beaver Dam, WI, where he graduated from high school in 1957. However, he always considered Belle Fourche his home.
Jerry attended DePaul University and Black Hills State before graduating in 1961 with a degree in political science from the University of North Dakota. Jerry worked his way through college in the Experimental Cannery at the Green Giant canning company in Wisconsin where he met his future wife Judy; they married in 1964 when Jerry began his 30-year career with Aetna Insurance specializing in health claims. His career path began in Milwaukee, then led to office management in Chicago where both of their children, John and Joda, were born. Jerry managed offices in Elmhurst, IL, and Grand Rapids, MI, then became Regional Director of Northeast and Southeast offices in Hartford, CT, where he spent the last 17 years of his career. After his retirement in 1997, Jerry and Judy moved to Rapid City to be closer to family.
Jerry was an avid gardener who created large gardens in each place he lived. When he first moved to Rapid City, he joined the Community Garden which he enjoyed for many years and where he made many friends. Much to his neighborhood's delight, he also built raised beds at home and kept his neighbors in fresh produce throughout the growing season.
In Connecticut he and Judy became devoted fans of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team and rarely missed a game; if they weren't attending a live event, they caught it on TV. Jerry's retirement freed them to attend the Final Four for about eight years.
Jerry also was a devoted Packers fan and followed their games no matter where he lived. When not busy outside, Jerry filled his time with reading, especially about the Civil War, which prompted many trips to its historical sites. Their traveling, whether for basketball or Civil War site tours, allowed them to visit friends all over the country and put-ons in 48 of the 50 states.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Judy; son John of Rapid City and daughter Joda Murphy of Redlands, CA; grandson, Ian Murphy, sister Rita (Gary) Piroutek of Rapid City and brother Ken (Marlene) Hannah of Havre, MT; and sister-in-law, Janice Hannah of Belle Fourche. He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Jack; sisters, Dorothy (Erwin) Holt , Phyllis (Paul) Kertzman , Marjorie Hannah, Sister Paula (Genevieve) Hannah, and Barbara Lee; brothers Bobby Hannah and Bill Hannah.
The family requests no flowers but donations may be made to the Regional Cancer Care Institute or Regional Health Hospice. Special thanks to Dr. Mark Schroeder, Diane Coon, NP, and the wonderful nurses in the chemo area and nurses who kept him so comfortable.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m. with a Vigil Service and Recitation of the Rosary at 5:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at the church, followed by interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Friends may sign his online guest book at www.osheimschmidt.com.
