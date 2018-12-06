STURGIS | Dale Roger Hansen, 72, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Lippold Hospice Suite at Sturgis Regional Hospital after a short illness.
Dale was born June 24, 1946, to Edmund and Irene (Gilson) Hansen in Sioux Falls. He was raised in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1964. He then attended the University of South Dakota, graduating with a BS in Business Administration in 1968 and graduating from USD School of Law in 1971. He married Lee Flynn on Dec. 23, 1967.
Dale’s law career began when he arrived in Sturgis in 1971. He quickly became a cornerstone in the Sturgis community, contributing in many ways over the years. It was important to him to donate to the community whatever skills and abilities he had that would make a difference.
Dale’s professional associations and contributions to the Sturgis Community and surrounding areas are numerous. He was Sturgis City Attorney from 1979-1989. He served on the Board of Directors for the Sturgis Community Hospital Association/North Central Health Services/Lutheran Health Systems, cumulatively from 1975–1999.
He was very active in industrial development and business creation in Sturgis and was one of the incorporators of Sturgis Economic Development Corporation in 1973, serving as Co-chairman of that organization for 17 years. In 1999, he received the Sturgis Key City Award for his work with the Corporation. In 1984, he helped organize Heritage Acres, Inc., a non-profit corporation which provides low income housing for the elderly and disabled. In 2004, he was awarded Black Hills Volunteer of the Year from Black Hills Community Economic Development. In 2005, he was honored for Excellence in Economic Development from the South Dakota’s Governor’s Office.
His most recent recognition was from South Dakota Community Foundation, naming him as a member of the South Dakota Community Foundation Key Club, recognizing his efforts to support the Foundation in their vision to help citizens and organizations in their local communities throughout the state.
Dale’s passion for hunting and fishing were also well known in the community. He spent many hours fishing on local lakes and dams, and his favorite saying once the boat was launched in the water was “Let’s get organized!” He shared his love of hunting with many local youth over the years, including providing support to the South Dakota Youth Hunting Association.
Dale is survived by Lee, his wife of 50 years; daughter, Kelley Walz (Troy) of Corning, NY; son, Ryan Hansen of Dillon, CO; granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Brooklyn Walz; sisters, Jeanette Smock of Salem, OR, Elaine Schroeder (Leo) of Waseca, MN, and Linda Schiller (Tom) of Andover, KS; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Sturgis Regional Hospital/Lippold Hospice Suite for all of their compassion and care throughout Dale’s illness and his final days. We would also like to thank the Sturgis Community for all their support and care for his wife, Lee, while Dale was in the hospital. The rides, phone calls, kind words and overall assistance have meant so much and made a difficult time a little easier to navigate.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church, with Pastor Kris Garlick officiating. Private burial will be at Bear Butte Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to South Dakota Youth Hunting Association or South Dakota Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
